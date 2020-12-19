ISL 2020-21: Crivellaro shines as Chennaiyin beats Goa 2-1

Chennaiyin FC finally ended its four-match winless streak with a 2-1 win over FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium here on Saturday.

The two-time champion scored early in each half and managed to get its second win of the season. The win took Chennaiyin level on points with Goa, which kept its seventh position in the table.

Full Highlights: CFC 2-1 FCG

CFC took the early lead in the fifth minute thanks to a brilliant goal from captain Rafael Crivellaro. The skipper’s brilliant shot from the corner curved beautifully into the far post as the FC Goa defenders could only watch it sail into the back of the net.

However, FC Goa came back almost immediately when Jorge Mendoza equalised, slotting it to the top corner, combining well with Alexander Romario, with the latter giving a perfect assist.

Podcast: Shyam Vasudevan and Aashin Prasad review the ups and downs of matchweek 4 of the Indian Super League on The Full Time Show.



The rest of the first half saw CFC's season-long trouble play out yet again as it missed a litany of chances to score.

Chennaiyin players celebrate Rahim Ali's goal against FC Goa.- ISL/Sportzpics - sportzpics

Jakub Sylvestr was the first one to miss a relatively easy chance when he fluffed a pass from Regan Singh, hitting the side net from a short distance.

The biggest miss came in the 26th minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte missed a sitter from less than ten yards against an open net shooting it way over the top.

In the 43rd minute, CFC had another chance when Jerry’s shot deflected off the goalkeeper and fell in front of Chhangte. The latter yet again shot it over the crossbar from near the spot.

ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin's Crivellaro scores directly from corner kick

After Crivellaro fluffed a chance at the start of the second minute, the skipper made amends immediately in the 53rd minute with an assist.

The Brazilian collected a neat pass from Sylvestr from the half-line and charged into the box before taking his time to send in a neat pass to Rahim Ali who tapped it in beautifully to score what turned out to be the winner.