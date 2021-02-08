ISL News

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

MCFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 February, 2021 09:47 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
08 February, 2021 09:47 IST

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 87 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Monday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 15 | Wins - MCFC:  5, FCG: 7; Draws: 3)

Goa has dominated the fixture with seven wins over Mumbai.

Last meeting (FCG 0-1 MCFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 25, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, neither side broke the deadlock in the first half.

Despite the chances for both sides to open scoring, the match went into injury time for a twist in the tale as Adam le Fondre converted a goal from the spot in a 95th minute penalty to gift the Islanders the three points.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table with 33 points from 15 matches with 10 wins, three draws and two losses.

FCG: The Gaurs are fifth on the table with 22 points from 15 matches with five wins, seven draws and three losses to their tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (WLDWD) - Mumbai has faltered lately with a two draws and a loss in its last five matches. The Islanders, however, enter the contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters.

FCG (DDDDW)- Goa’s frustrations continue as it has four consecutive draws to its tally. Goa heads into the match after a 2-2 draw to NorthEast United FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Mumbai City FC: 22

FC Goa: 21

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

8 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

FCG:

10 - Igor Angulo

5 - Jorge Mendoza

Top-rated player- MCFC

Mourtada Fall - 7.82

Matches14
Minutes Played1217
Goals/Assists2/0
Passing Accuracy84.76
Interceptions23
Average passes/game47.36

 

Top-rated player- FCG:

Jorge Mendoza - 7.71

Matches15
Minutes Played1183
Goals/Assists5/0
Passing Accuracy59.41
Interceptions8
Average passes/game45.33

 

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

FCG:  2

ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for
Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal
ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
 More Videos
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal
ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for
ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for