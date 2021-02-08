ISL News ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs FCG, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020-21 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa. Team Sportstar 08 February, 2021 09:47 IST Team Sportstar 08 February, 2021 09:47 IST Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 87 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Monday.Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 15 | Wins - MCFC: 5, FCG: 7; Draws: 3)Goa has dominated the fixture with seven wins over Mumbai.Last meeting (FCG 0-1 MCFC)The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 25, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, neither side broke the deadlock in the first half.Despite the chances for both sides to open scoring, the match went into injury time for a twist in the tale as Adam le Fondre converted a goal from the spot in a 95th minute penalty to gift the Islanders the three points.Current Position in Table:MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table with 33 points from 15 matches with 10 wins, three draws and two losses.FCG: The Gaurs are fifth on the table with 22 points from 15 matches with five wins, seven draws and three losses to their tally.Form Guide:MCFC (WLDWD) - Mumbai has faltered lately with a two draws and a loss in its last five matches. The Islanders, however, enter the contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters.FCG (DDDDW)- Goa’s frustrations continue as it has four consecutive draws to its tally. Goa heads into the match after a 2-2 draw to NorthEast United FC.STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored (this season):Mumbai City FC: 22FC Goa: 21Top scorers 2020/21MCFC:8 - Adam le Fondre5 - Bartholomew OgbecheFCG:10 - Igor Angulo5 - Jorge MendozaTop-rated player- MCFCMourtada Fall - 7.82Matches14Minutes Played1217Goals/Assists2/0Passing Accuracy84.76Interceptions23Average passes/game47.36 Top-rated player- FCG:Jorge Mendoza - 7.71Matches15Minutes Played1183Goals/Assists5/0Passing Accuracy59.41Interceptions8Average passes/game45.33 Clean sheets 2020/21:MCFC: 8FCG: 2 ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur vs SC East Bengal - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Head-to-head record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC- Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC- Head-to-head Record, match stats, updates, players to watch out for