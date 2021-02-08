ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will take on FC Goa (FCG) in match 87 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the GMC Stadium Bambolim in Goa on Monday.

Overall Head-to-Head - (Total: 15 | Wins - MCFC: 5, FCG: 7; Draws: 3)

Goa has dominated the fixture with seven wins over Mumbai.

Last meeting (FCG 0-1 MCFC)

The last ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 25, 2020 at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. In an evenly poised contest, neither side broke the deadlock in the first half.

Despite the chances for both sides to open scoring, the match went into injury time for a twist in the tale as Adam le Fondre converted a goal from the spot in a 95th minute penalty to gift the Islanders the three points.

Current Position in Table:

MCFC: Mumbai is at the top of the table with 33 points from 15 matches with 10 wins, three draws and two losses.

FCG: The Gaurs are fifth on the table with 22 points from 15 matches with five wins, seven draws and three losses to their tally.

Form Guide:

MCFC (WLDWD) - Mumbai has faltered lately with a two draws and a loss in its last five matches. The Islanders, however, enter the contest on the back of a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters.

FCG (DDDDW)- Goa’s frustrations continue as it has four consecutive draws to its tally. Goa heads into the match after a 2-2 draw to NorthEast United FC.

STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTURE

Goals scored (this season):

Mumbai City FC: 22

FC Goa: 21

Top scorers 2020/21

MCFC:

8 - Adam le Fondre

5 - Bartholomew Ogbeche

FCG:

10 - Igor Angulo

5 - Jorge Mendoza

Top-rated player- MCFC

Mourtada Fall - 7.82

Matches 14 Minutes Played 1217 Goals/Assists 2/0 Passing Accuracy 84.76 Interceptions 23 Average passes/game 47.36

Top-rated player- FCG:

Jorge Mendoza - 7.71

Matches 15 Minutes Played 1183 Goals/Assists 5/0 Passing Accuracy 59.41 Interceptions 8 Average passes/game 45.33

Clean sheets 2020/21:

MCFC: 8

FCG: 2