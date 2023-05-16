NorthEast United appoints Mandar Tamhane as CEO

NorthEast United Football Club on Tuesday announced Mandar Tamhane as the club’s new chief executive officer.

Tamhane, one of the key mainstays in the transformation of the sport over time, served as the CEO of Bengaluru FC since its inception 10 years ago. At BFC, he led the club’s transition from participation in the I-League to the Indian Super League. He also developed the youth system and earned multiple titles and accolades on and off the pitch.

Also Read Sudeva Delhi FC’s move to appoint tainted Alex Ambrose as coach riles AIFF top brass

NorthEast United FC owner John Abraham was highly impressed with Mandar’s long-term vision for the club. He said, “We were deeply impressed . From instituting a strong academy structure to honouring the talent in the Northeast and bringing an attacking, sustainable style of play under strong leadership to the first team. I am renewed by his drive and determination to achieve these goals we are undertaking and more.”

Tamhane is thrilled to be at NEUFC. He said, “I am thrilled to join NorthEast United in this key leadership position and be instrumental in cultivating and executing its vision for long-term growth and success. The Northeast is a hotbed for Indian football talent, and the following for football in the region is tremendous. I am committed to helping build a viable foundation of systems.”