ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs NEUFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 10:03 IST NorthEast and Mumbai have met each other 12 times in the ISL and the Islanders has dominated the fixture with seven wins. Team Sportstar 21 November, 2020 10:03 IST NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the second match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on November 21, Saturday.Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. The Highlanders have won 27 matches from 98 appearances in the league at a success rate of 27.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai stands fourth on the all-time list with 38 wins from 100 games with a 38 per cent success rate.Overall Head-to-head form (wins:draw:loss| 3:2:7)NorthEast and Mumbai have met each other 12 times in the ISL and the Islanders has dominated the fixture with seven wins. The teams have also played out two draws in the past.First meeting:The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 24, 2014 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Highlanders rocked the home side with a breezy 2-0 win. Zambian midfielder Kondwani Mtonga scored the first goal for the visitor. NorthEast doubled the lead in stoppage time with a goal from substitute to Guilherme Batata. Surprisingly, NorthEast has only added two more wins to its tally against Mumbai since then. WATCH | Match recap: ATK Mohun Bagan beats Kerala Blasters in ISL 2020-21 opener Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)The Islanders has comfortably held the upper-hand in the fixture in recent times, winning three of the last five encounters.Last 5 games:MCFC 1-0 NEUFCNEUFC 2-2 MCFCMCFC 0-2 NEUFCNEUFC 0-1 MCFCMCFC 3-2 NEUFCREAD | ISL 2020-21: Lobera's Mumbai City faces litmus test against NorthEast United Stat attack from the fixtureGoals scored:NorthEast United: 12Mumbai City FC: 17 Top 3 scorers (NEUFC VS MCFC): All-timeSunil Chhetri (MCFC) - 3 goalsBalwant Singh (MCFC) - 2 goalsAmine Chermiti (MCFC) - 2 goalsALSOALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 fixtures: Full ISL schedule, match timings, teams and venues Top 3 scorers: 2019-20Amine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6 goalsAsamoah Gyan (NEUFC) - 4 goalsModou Sougou (MCFC) - 3 goals Clean sheets:NorthEast United: 3Mumbai City FC: 5ALSO READ | ISL 2020-21 news, Mumbai City FC preview: Will the Lobera magic work? Red Cards:NEUFC -1 (Reagan Singh)MCFC- 1 (Pavel Cmovs)