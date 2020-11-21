ISL 2020-21: NorthEast United vs Mumbai City - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in the second match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa on November 21, Saturday.

Both teams will be featuring in their seventh ISL season. The Highlanders have won 27 matches from 98 appearances in the league at a success rate of 27.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Mumbai stands fourth on the all-time list with 38 wins from 100 games with a 38 per cent success rate.

Overall Head-to-head form (wins:draw:loss| 3:2:7)

NorthEast and Mumbai have met each other 12 times in the ISL and the Islanders has dominated the fixture with seven wins. The teams have also played out two draws in the past.

First meeting:

The first meeting between the two sides took place on October 24, 2014 at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Highlanders rocked the home side with a breezy 2-0 win. Zambian midfielder Kondwani Mtonga scored the first goal for the visitor. NorthEast doubled the lead in stoppage time with a goal from substitute to Guilherme Batata. Surprisingly, NorthEast has only added two more wins to its tally against Mumbai since then.

Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)

The Islanders has comfortably held the upper-hand in the fixture in recent times, winning three of the last five encounters.

Last 5 games:

MCFC 1-0 NEUFC

NEUFC 2-2 MCFC

MCFC 0-2 NEUFC

NEUFC 0-1 MCFC

MCFC 3-2 NEUFC

Stat attack from the fixture

Goals scored:

NorthEast United: 12

Mumbai City FC: 17

Top 3 scorers (NEUFC VS MCFC): All-time

Sunil Chhetri (MCFC) - 3 goals

Balwant Singh (MCFC) - 2 goals

Amine Chermiti (MCFC) - 2 goals

Top 3 scorers: 2019-20

Amine Chermiti (MCFC) - 6 goals

Asamoah Gyan (NEUFC) - 4 goals

Modou Sougou (MCFC) - 3 goals

Clean sheets:

NorthEast United: 3

Mumbai City FC: 5

Red Cards:

NEUFC -1 (Reagan Singh)

MCFC- 1 (Pavel Cmovs)