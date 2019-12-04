ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoints Owen Coyle as new head coach

Chennaiyin FC has signed up Scotsman Owen Coyle as its head coach. The former English Premier League manager with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers will be on a contract till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season.

“I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as head coach. It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles. I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fan base always backing us. I can't wait to get started," said Coyle.

READ| Chennaiyin and Gregory part ways

In November, Chennaiyin had sacked its head coach John Gregory following a poor run in the ongoing season of the ISL.

Coyle's journey begins with a challenging trip to Jamshedpur on December 9.