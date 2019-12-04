ISL 2019-20 ISL 2019-20 ISL: Chennaiyin FC appoints Owen Coyle as new head coach In November, Chennaiyin FC had sacked its head coach John Gregory following a poor run in the ongoing season of the ISL. Team Sportstar Chennai 04 December, 2019 01:24 IST Owen Coyle has been associated with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers in the past. - FILE PHOTO/ REUTERS Team Sportstar Chennai 04 December, 2019 01:24 IST Chennaiyin FC has signed up Scotsman Owen Coyle as its head coach. The former English Premier League manager with Burnley and Bolton Wanderers will be on a contract till the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season.“I am incredibly proud to join Chennaiyin FC as head coach. It will be my immense privilege to join a club with so much success already in its early history with two ISL titles. I believe we possess a squad with great potential and the hunger to do well, complimented by an ardent fan base always backing us. I can't wait to get started," said Coyle.READ| Chennaiyin and Gregory part waysIn November, Chennaiyin had sacked its head coach John Gregory following a poor run in the ongoing season of the ISL.Coyle's journey begins with a challenging trip to Jamshedpur on December 9. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos