Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup

Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among the players who posted a lengthy statement Thursday about pay issues and other problems that they hope will be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation.

Published : Jun 16, 2023 06:55 IST , JAMAICA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica Women’s National Football Team in action.
FILE PHOTO: Jamaica Women’s National Football Team in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jamaica Women’s National Football Team in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Players from the Jamaican women’s national team took to social media to decry what they term subpar support from their federation heading into the FIFA Women’s World Cup next month.

ALSO READ
Manchester United negotiating exclusivity with Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim in $6 bln-plus sale talks-sources

Cheyna Matthews and Khadija “Bunny” Shaw were among the players who posted a lengthy statement Thursday about pay issues and other problems that they hope will be addressed by the Jamaican Football Federation.

“On multiple occasions, we have sat down with the federation to respectfully express concerns resulting from subpar planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition and accessibility to proper resources,” the statement said. “We have also showed up repeatedly without receiving contractually agreed upon compensation.”

The statement said players were told their concerns would be addressed in a timely manner but weren’t. The Jamaican federation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

ALSO READ
Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk

Jamaica, which is playing in just its second World Cup, opens tournament play on July 23 against France. The Reggae Girlz also have Brazil and Panama in their group at the tournament co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Shaw, who also plays for Manchester City, is Jamaica’s captain and all-time scoring leader with 55 goals in 38 appearances.

Jamaica was the first-ever Caribbean team to make the World Cup field in 2019, but it was eliminated after the group stage in France. The Reggae Girlz qualified for this year’s World Cup as one of the top four finishers at the CONCACAF W Championship.

The Reggae Girlz have long struggled with funding, turning in the past to Cedella Marley, daughter of reggae legend Bob Marley, who has tirelessly fundraised and procured sponsors.

ALSO READ
Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win

Players also expressed disappointment over missed international windows for exhibition matches to help the team prepare. They also questioned whether a team camp would be held before Jamaica’s first match at the World Cup.

“We hope that by using our platforms to express the reality of our situation, our efforts will be reciprocated,” the statement said. “We hope there will be immediate and systematic change within our federation and those in charge of protecting the integrity of women’s football.”

Related Topics

Jamaica /

FIFA Women's World Cup /

Australia /

New Zealand

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup
    AP
  2. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Haryana mason’s daughter, Pooja, takes flight in Indian athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian men’s recurve team wins bronze
    PTI
  5. England teams to wear black armbands to honour Nottingham victims
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup
    AP
  2. Mbappe says Macron has no influence on his career amid PSG exit talk
    Reuters
  3. Intercontinental Cup: India held goalless by Lebanon
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  4. Kubo cracks whip as Japan thrash El Salvador
    AFP
  5. Leipzig midfielder Szoboszlai fined for posing with flare after German Cup win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Jamaican women protest ‘subpar’ support ahead of the Women’s World Cup
    AP
  2. Ashes 2023: Schedule, venues, squads, and live streaming info - all you need to know
    Team Sportstar
  3. Haryana mason’s daughter, Pooja, takes flight in Indian athletics
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian men’s recurve team wins bronze
    PTI
  5. England teams to wear black armbands to honour Nottingham victims
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment