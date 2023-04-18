Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: JFC 1-1 GKFC at halftime; Sawyer scores equaliser for Jamshedpur

Live Streaming Info

When will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played on April 18th.

Where will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

How do I watch live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app, FanCode app, and website.

Which TV Channel will telecast Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match live?

The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.