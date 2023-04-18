Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC LIVE Score, Super Cup 2023: JFC 1-1 GKFC at halftime; Sawyer scores equaliser for Jamshedpur

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Super Cup 2023 fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC happening at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday. This is Mayank bringing you all the updates.
Super Cup 2023: Follow for the Live action, updates, stats and highlights from the Super Cup fixture between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC at EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode on Tuesday.
A competitive first half comes to an end with this. Both teams have taken only one shot on target each and were able to convert that.
JFC 1-1 GKFC
Pronay is being stretchered off right at the stroke of halftime and it is Pratik Choudhary will replace him in the middle. So, a forced change for both teams in the first half.
Three minutes of additional minutes have been added and this time JFC’s captain Pronay Halder is down on the ground and looks like he won’t be able to continue in the game any further.
Injury! Gokulam Kerala’s goalkeeper Shibin is down on the ground as he was seen limping, a halt in the game as a physio came in to check on him, Bilal the second keeper is warming up on the sidelines and looks like he’ll play the first game of the Super Cup and yes, it has been confirmed as Shibin is going out and Bilal replaces him.
Jamshedpur is prowling for their second goal, they are able to hold the ball possession.
GOALLLL! Harry Sawyer equalises for JFC! An in-behind ball from Germanpreet to Sawyer and he took his time to make a left-footed shot to beat keeper Shibin and score his third goal of the league! A wonderfully composed finish from the Australian to put Jamshedpur at level terms against Kerala on their home turf.
SAVE! Samuel receives a glorious in-behind ball and is in on side as he runs, to look for his second goal but Laldinpuia’s timely intervention denies a second goal for Gokulam.
GOALLLLLL! Samuel scores for Gokulam! Omar Gleg deceives two players to pass to Sourav who beats the defender with his quick burst of acceleration and finally back passes in the midfield before Samuel finally gets the ball and he finishes with ease to find the back of the net.
JFC 0-1 GKFC
A water break for the players amidst the hot dry weather of Calicut.
A poor pass from Farukh Choudhary after he beat the defenders with his quick run from the left flank, Harry Sawyer who was waiting for the pass, was left stranded as the pass went next to him.
Ishan Pandita could not control his run as he went offside to lose possession for Jamshedpur.
Germanpreet Singh gets the ball from the captain, Pronay Halder and he quickly takes a shot without keeping himself in a good position and which resulted in Pawan Kumar Drall blacking the shot.
Gokulam is managing to keep things tight in the front line, they are keeping Jamshedpur’s defence under constant pressure.
Ishan Pandita goes for a solo run from the left channel but he fails to keep the ball with him and gives the possession back to Gokulam Kerala and the defender does well enough to keep the ball out of play. JFC wins a throw-in.
Farukh Chaudhary receives a brilliant reverse ball from the left flank but he fails twice to pierce the defenders. He fails to make a shot.
A cheeky back pass from Farshad Noor to his teammate from Gokulam Kerala helps his team to hold the ball possession for a moment before Jamshedpur takes the ball and goes for a counterattack.
Corner Kick: Harry Sawyer does well to win a corner for Jamshedpur. However, a missed opportunity as JFC could create any chance with this set-piece.
An intense phase of football as both the teams are giving their 100 per cent to win the ball.
A free-kick for Jamshedpur and Seimenlen Doungel goes way back to put all of his power but the ball deflects back off the defensive wall from Gokulam.
Close! Gokulam’s midfielder Sreekuttan VS creates pressure against Jamshedpur after he goes for a solo run from the right flank and cuts to beat the keeper Vishal Yadav but thankfully for Jamshedpur, there was no one from GKFC to receive and retaliate.
A throw-in for Jamshedpur as Gokulam Kerala’s keeper makes a mistake by kicking the ball away instead of passing it to his defender. Jamshedpur FC is on the run but Kerala takes possession at the right time.
Gokulam wins a corner and they are battling with the set pieces at the moment. A timely defence by the Jamshedpur player breaks the attack of Kerala.
Samuel cramped a Jamshedpur player to win a free kick. Jitu later fouls Shilton Dsilva and he takes a free kick to build an attack from the centre.
Komal Thatal wins a foul against 23-numbered Farshad Noor of GKFC. Jamshedpur keeps the possession early on.
And with the referee’s whistle, we are underway at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode Kerala.
Stay tuned as the live action is about to get underway.
- Jamshedpur FC: W-W-W-W-D
- Gokulam Kerala FC: L-L-W-W-W
- Total matches: 0 games | Jamshedpur FC: 0 wins | Gokulam Kerala FC: 0 wins | Draws: 0 games
- Goalkeepers: James Kithan, Shibinraj Kunniyil, Bilal Husain Khan
- Defenders: Pawan Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Saurabh Meher, Subhankar Adhikari, Vikas, Mohammed Jasim, Akhil P, Bouba Aminou
- Midfielders: Arjun Jayaraj, Shilton Dsilva, Tanmoy Ghosh, Rahul Raju, Farshad Noor Thahir Zaman, Omar Ramos
- Forwards: Shujin T, Dilip Orawn, Noufal P.N, Jobby Justin, Sergio Mendi, Samuel Mensah, Sreekuttan VS, Sourav
Coach: Francesc Bonet
- Goalkeepers: TP Rehenesh, Vishal Yadav, Rakshit Dagar, Ayush Jena
- Defenders: Laldinpuia Pachau, Ricky Lallawmawma, Dylan Fox, Eli Sabia, Muhammad Uvais, Pratik Chaudhari, Laldinliana Renthlei
- Midfielders: Jitendra Singh, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Germanpreet Singh, Rafael Crivellaro
- Forwards: Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Harry Sawyer, Ishan Pandita, Komal Thatal, Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu
Coach: Aidy Boothroyd
- Shibinraj Kunniyil (GK), Abdul Hakku, Aminou Bouba, Subhankar Adhikari, Mohammed Jassim, Farshad Noor, Omar Ramos, Rahul Raju, Sourav K, Noufal P.N, and Sergio Mendigutxia
- TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Pratik Chaudhari, Ricky Lallawmawma, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel, Ritwik Das, Borish Singh, Pranoy Halder, and Daniel Chima Chukwu.
- When will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played on April 18th.
- Where will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match be played?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be played at the EMS Stadium Kozikhode in Kerala.
- What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will begin at 5:00 PM IST.
- How do I watch live streaming of the Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be streamed live on the JioTV app, FanCode app, and website.
- Which TV Channel will telecast Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, Super Cup 2023 match live?
The Super Cup 2023 match between Jamshedpur FC and Gokulam Kerala FC will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network in India.