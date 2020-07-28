Football Football Javi Gracia appointed as Valencia coach Javi Gracia, who last coached Watford, has signed a two-year contract with La Liga club Valencia. AP Valencia 28 July, 2020 09:52 IST Javi Garcia was with Watford until last year, leading the club to the 2019 FA Cup final and to an 11th-place finish in the 2018-19 Premier League - its best ever. - Reuters AP Valencia 28 July, 2020 09:52 IST La Liga club Valencia has hired former Watford coach Javi Gracia on a two-year deal on Monday.Valencia, which finished ninth in the La Liga this season, praised the Spaniard for being a “proponent of attacking football.”"I’d like this great squad that we have to be a brave, aggressive and balanced side. In the end, we like talking about good football and attacking play, but the success of teams really comes through having balance,” Gracia said. “I’m sure that the fans will feel very proud of their team and they will feel represented.” Javi Gracia: “I'm sure that the fans will feel very proud of their team and they will feel represented”#WelcomeJaviGracia pic.twitter.com/kn7vMYoZGK— Valencia CF #AMUNTWorld (@valenciacf_en) July 27, 2020 Valencia had finished fourth in the league in the last two seasons, both times securing Champions League berths. It was as high as fifth place this season, but a poor late run ended its chances of reaching European competitions.RELATED| Unai Emery to coach Spanish club Villarreal for three seasons Gracia was with Watford until last year, leading the club to the 2019 FA Cup final and to an 11th-place finish in the 2018-19 English Premier League - its best ever.The 50-year-old former defensive midfielder previously coached Rubin Kazan and Mŕlaga, among other clubs. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos