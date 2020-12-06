Football Football Spaniard Jese parts company with PSG The 27-year-old striker from Spain has had loan spells at four different clubs since joining Ligue 1 giant PSG from Real Madrid in 2016. Reuters 06 December, 2020 18:17 IST Jese (left) two goals in 18 games for PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2020 and the League Cup in 2017. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 06 December, 2020 18:17 IST Spaniard Jese is leaving Paris St Germain after both parties agreed to terminate his contract at the Ligue 1 club, the French champions said on Sunday.The 27-year-old striker has had loan spells at four different clubs since joining PSG from Real Madrid in 2016. He scored two goals in 18 games for PSG, winning the Ligue 1 title in 2020 and the League Cup in 2017.“Paris Saint-Germain and Jese agreed to terminate the player's contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021,” PSG said in a statement. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos