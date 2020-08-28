Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC

Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as Joao Victor, joins from the Greek Super League side OFI Crete FC and has penned a one-year deal with the Indian club. “I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC. It’s an exciting project and a good challenge for me given the composition of the team,” Victor said.

“We have a nice mix of experienced and young Indian players in the squad, and I hope that my experience helps the team on the field. I am eager to join up with my team-mates soon and get back into action,” he added.

Victor turned professional in 2005 when he graduated into the senior side of Brazilian team Nautico, before stints with Sao Caetano and Treze. He then made the move overseas signing for FC Bunyodkor which he helped win the Uzbekistan Super League in 2009. In his second year with the Uzbek club, he was signed by La Liga side Mallorca; he helped the side finish eighth in the 2011-12 season of the Spanish top-flight.

After a five-year spell with Mallorca, Victor turned out for Cypriot first-division side Anorthosis Famagusta FC before playing for Umm Salal FC in the Qatar Stars League. A move back to a European top-flight followed as he joined Greek side OFI Crete FC for the latter half of the 2019-20 season.