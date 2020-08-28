Football Football Midfielder Joao Victor roped in by Hyderabad FC The 31-year-old Brazilian has penned a one-year deal with the club ahead of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. PTI Hyderabad 28 August, 2020 18:18 IST Joao Victor represented La Liga side Mallorca for five years. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Hyderabad 28 August, 2020 18:18 IST Hyderabad FC on Friday announced the signing of defensive midfielder Joao Victor De Albuquerque Bruno.The 31-year-old Brazilian, who is commonly known as Joao Victor, joins from the Greek Super League side OFI Crete FC and has penned a one-year deal with the Indian club. “I am very happy to have signed for Hyderabad FC. It’s an exciting project and a good challenge for me given the composition of the team,” Victor said.“We have a nice mix of experienced and young Indian players in the squad, and I hope that my experience helps the team on the field. I am eager to join up with my team-mates soon and get back into action,” he added.ALSO READ | Midfielder Germanpreet Singh extends stay at Chennaiyin FCVictor turned professional in 2005 when he graduated into the senior side of Brazilian team Nautico, before stints with Sao Caetano and Treze. He then made the move overseas signing for FC Bunyodkor which he helped win the Uzbekistan Super League in 2009. In his second year with the Uzbek club, he was signed by La Liga side Mallorca; he helped the side finish eighth in the 2011-12 season of the Spanish top-flight.After a five-year spell with Mallorca, Victor turned out for Cypriot first-division side Anorthosis Famagusta FC before playing for Umm Salal FC in the Qatar Stars League. A move back to a European top-flight followed as he joined Greek side OFI Crete FC for the latter half of the 2019-20 season. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos