MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 24.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start

Klinsmann was appointed in February and his team have drawn twice and lost twice as the Koreans look to build on their run to the knockout rounds of last year’s World Cup under his Portuguese predecessor.

Published : Jun 22, 2023 13:34 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
 South Korean national soccer team’s new head coach Juergen Klinsmann arrives at Incheon International Airport.  
 South Korean national soccer team’s new head coach Juergen Klinsmann arrives at Incheon International Airport.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

 South Korean national soccer team’s new head coach Juergen Klinsmann arrives at Incheon International Airport.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juergen Klinsmann has defended his underwhelming start to life as South Korea coach with the German yet to win any of his four games in charge since taking over from Paulo Bento.

Klinsmann was appointed in February and his team have drawn twice and lost twice as the Koreans look to build on their run to the knockout rounds of last year’s World Cup under his Portuguese predecessor.

An opening draw with Colombia was followed by losses against Uruguay and Peru while Klinsmann’s side was held to a 1-1 draw by El Salvador on Tuesday in their most recent international.

“I hope I can correct that as quickly as possible because we absolutely believe we should have won all four games,” Klinsmann told a press conference in Seoul on Thursday.

“Not only one or two, in all four we were the better team and played impressive football, especially when you look at the Colombian first half, if you look at the second half against Uruguay and then the two games with Peru and El Salvador.

“We were clearly the better team, had so many chances. But the chances didn’t go in. We have to put them in the next time and we will work on that.”

Klinsmann was appointed three years after his last stint as a coach ended in disappointment with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin and his hiring by the Korea Football Association came as a surprise.

The 58-year-old former striker admitted he and his coaching team were still coming to terms with their new environment as they attempt to develop their squad in the build up to January’s Asian Cup finals in Qatar.

“It’s a learning curve for us coaches and we’ve learned a lot in the last three months,” he said. “We keep learning how the KFA works, how this federation functions.

“At the same time, we have other challenges. We have the Asian Cup, which is international. We have to think about the opponents. It’s a wonderful project but a lot of work.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Juergen Klinsmann /

South Korea

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start
    Reuters
  2. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes bids goodbye after beating Irene Aldana
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. Sunil Chhetri: Leading from the front and redefining greatness
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Baroda Cricket Association set to offer head coach role to Amol Muzumdar
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start
    Reuters
  2. Sunil Chhetri: Leading from the front and redefining greatness
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Inspirational Alex Morgan leads the line for USWNT in FIFA Women’s World Cup title defence
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Saudi Arabia’s lavish recruitment drive rolls on despite Messi miss
    AP
  5. Suarez retirement rumors cause concern at Brazil’s Gremio
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. South Korea coach Klinsmann looks for a quick fix after disappointing start
    Reuters
  2. UFC 289: Amanda Nunes bids goodbye after beating Irene Aldana
    Lalith Kalidas
  3. Sunil Chhetri: Leading from the front and redefining greatness
    Aneesh Dey
  4. Baroda Cricket Association set to offer head coach role to Amol Muzumdar
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Taipei Open: Prannoy through to quarters; Kashyap exits
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment