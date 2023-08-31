MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires

Ertz, who played as defender and in midfield during her international career, was a key figure in the United States’ winning World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

Published : Aug 31, 2023 23:22 IST , NEW YORK - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Julie Ertz won the US player of the year award two times.
Julie Ertz won the US player of the year award two times. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Julie Ertz won the US player of the year award two times. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Twice US Female Player of the Year Julie Ertz announced her retirement from professional football on Thursday, the U.S. federation said, after the American team’s disappointing FIFA Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

Ertz, who played as defender and in midfield during her international career, was a key figure in the United States’ winning World Cup campaigns in 2015 and 2019.

She returned to compete in Australia and New Zealand after a 18-month absence from the pitch, during which time she gave birth to her son Madden.

Highlights | UEFA Champions League Draw

But the four-times champions suffered their earliest exit in the tournament as they were knocked out in the round of 16.

“Over the past couple of months my heart has been filled with gratitude as I’ve thought about the amazing experiences soccer has given me,” Ertz said in a statement.

“I can walk away with no regrets because while I gave soccer every ounce of myself, soccer gave me even more, and for that I’ll always be thankful.”

Ertz, who joined National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City FC this year, recovered from major knee injury to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which were held in 2021, and helped the United States to win the bronze medal. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Julie Ertz

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    AP
  2. “This team deserves to be listened to”: Wiegman dedicates UEFA Coach of the Year award to Spanish women’s national team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023, Group of Death: PSG, AC Milan, Newcastle and Dortmund drawn in Group F
    Team Sportstar
  5. Defending champion Man City drawn in Group G of Champions League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    AP
  2. Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires
    Reuters
  3. Bonmati dedicates UEFA Women’s Player of the Year Award to Hermoso; talks about Rubiales scandal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Erling Haaland, Aitana Bonmati win UEFA Player of the Year award
    Team Sportstar
  5. “This team deserves to be listened to”: Wiegman dedicates UEFA Coach of the Year award to Spanish women’s national team
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers
    AP
  2. “This team deserves to be listened to”: Wiegman dedicates UEFA Coach of the Year award to Spanish women’s national team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Former US World Cup winner Julie Ertz retires
    Reuters
  4. UEFA Champions League 2023, Group of Death: PSG, AC Milan, Newcastle and Dortmund drawn in Group F
    Team Sportstar
  5. Defending champion Man City drawn in Group G of Champions League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment