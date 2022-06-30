Juventus releases Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi

Alvaro Morata will play for Atletico Madrid in the next two seasons as Juventus completed a loan deal for the Spanish forward on Thursday. This is the second time that Morata left the Bianconeri and returned to the ranks of the Colchoneros.

Meanwhile, the Serie A side has snapped its association with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Italy's Federico Bernardeschi. Joining the club in 2015, Dybala made 293 appearances, scored 115 goals, provided 45 assists, and won 12 trophies.

Bernardeschi made 183 appearances overall, struck 12 goals and supplied 20 assists, for a total of 8735 minutes played in his five years at Juve.

More to follow...