Football Football K League: Daegu, Sangju Sangmu play out 1-1 draw Despite a sublime goal from Cesinha, Daegu failed to clinch its first win of the K League after playing out a 1-1 draw with Sangju Sangmu at bay. Joe Wright 29 May, 2020 19:01 IST Sangju moves up to third in the table, with seven points from four games, two behind early leader Jeonbuk Motors. - Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images A sublime goal from Cesinha was not enough to claim all three points for Daegu as it drew 1-1 with Sangju Sangmu on Friday.The home side looked on course for its first win of the K League 1 season after its Brazilian forward turned a stylish backheel into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards out, Jung Seung-won providing the cross six minutes after half-time.ALSO READ| The decade in football: The birth of Indian Super LeagueJust 11 minutes later, Song Seung-min glanced a Kang Sang-woo cross beyond the reach of goalkeeper Choi Young-eun to level the scores.Cesinha struck the inside of the left-hand post after racing through on goal, as Daegu pushed but could not find a winner.ALSO READ| Haaland to miss Paderborn match, Dahoud out for rest of Bundesliga season Sangju moves up to third in the table, with seven points from four games, two behind early leader Jeonbuk Motors.Daegu, with three draws and a defeat from its opening four matches, is ninth.