K League: Daegu, Sangju Sangmu play out 1-1 draw

A sublime goal from Cesinha was not enough to claim all three points for Daegu as it drew 1-1 with Sangju Sangmu on Friday.

The home side looked on course for its first win of the K League 1 season after its Brazilian forward turned a stylish backheel into the bottom-left corner from 12 yards out, Jung Seung-won providing the cross six minutes after half-time.

Just 11 minutes later, Song Seung-min glanced a Kang Sang-woo cross beyond the reach of goalkeeper Choi Young-eun to level the scores.

Cesinha struck the inside of the left-hand post after racing through on goal, as Daegu pushed but could not find a winner.

Sangju moves up to third in the table, with seven points from four games, two behind early leader Jeonbuk Motors.

Daegu, with three draws and a defeat from its opening four matches, is ninth.