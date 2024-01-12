MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kalinga Super Cup: Noah Sadaoui steers FC Goa to 2-1 win over Inter Kashi

In the first half, Goa couldn’t take advantage of the chances that came its way. Right from the start, its midfield was steered by Noah Sadaoui on the wing.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 22:02 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Noah Sadaoui in action.
Noah Sadaoui in action. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

Noah Sadaoui in action. | Photo Credit: AIFF

FC Goa beat Inter Kashi 2-1 in its Group D match of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday. Goan winger Noah Sadaoui scored one and assisted the other to consolidate its win.

In the first half, Goa couldn’t take advantage of the chances that came its way. Right from the start, its midfield was steered by Noah Sadaoui on the wing.

Inter Kashi was defending in numbers, almost all its players putting their bodies on the line to ensure Goa didn’t take an early lead. The best chance fell to Carl McHugh, the defender rising highest to head a Sadaoui corner over the bar. Despite all the possession and the huge number of crosses it put into the box, its inability to actually test Arindam Bhattacharya, magnified its first half performance. The teams went into the break locked in a stalemate.

Also read | AFC Asian Cup 2023: India looks to don robes of a giant-killer against Australia

Goa hit back harder in the second half and dropped plenty of balls into the box for Bhattacharya to deal with. Kashi’s success in holding fort had largely relied on doubling up every time Sadaoui took the ball around the box. In the 54th minute, that discipline finally broke. Brison Fernandes played a pass across to Sadoui on the left flank. The American for once was faced one-on-one with Sumeet Passi and used it to full effect, faking one way, cutting on to his right foot and curling the ball into the top right corner.

Kashi was forced into attacking the Goa goal now and as it did its numbers at the back dwindled. Goa added a second in the 66th minute, Sadaoui again involved, as he cut on his right and crossed to Carlos Martinez who had drifted inside the box. The forward chested the cross down and volleyed it beyond Bhattacharya’s reach.

Just when it seemed like Goa would cruise to win, Kashi hit back to make for a nervy end to the game. Nikum Gyamar, introduced as a substitute picked up the ball to the right of Goa’s box, cut in past two defenders and unleashed a left footed shot into the bottom corner to get a goal back.

Bhattacharya was forced to make an outstanding save in the 85th minute, after Devendra Murgaonkar had run free with only the goalkeeper to beat. Bhattacharya flung himself on the ball as the forward tried to dribble past him to keep Kashi in the game. Kashi flung everything at Goa in the dying moments, but it was too little too late.

Related stories

Related Topics

FC Goa /

Inter Kashi /

Kalinga Super Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Noah Sadaoui steers FC Goa to 2-1 win over Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat updates in Pro Kabaddi League; Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur pip Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shreyas Iyer challenged with short-ball ploy upon Ranji Trophy return
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Chelsea boss Pochettino worried about ‘complicated’ Nkunku hip injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Noah Sadaoui steers FC Goa to 2-1 win over Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea boss Pochettino worried about ‘complicated’ Nkunku hip injury
    Reuters
  3. Haaland still out but De Bruyne could start for Man City at Newcastle
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India looks to don robes of a giant-killer against Australia; Uzbekistan favourites against Syria
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Serie A: Lazio hit with stand closure after monkey chants at Lukaku
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Noah Sadaoui steers FC Goa to 2-1 win over Inter Kashi
    Team Sportstar
  2. PKL 10 Live Score: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat updates in Pro Kabaddi League; Arjun Deshwal helps Jaipur pip Titans
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. Shreyas Iyer challenged with short-ball ploy upon Ranji Trophy return
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Chelsea boss Pochettino worried about ‘complicated’ Nkunku hip injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment