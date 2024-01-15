MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kalinga Super Cup: Nestor strikes twice as NorthEast United beats Shillong Lajong 2-1

The highlanders had to fight hard to get their first win in nine matches this season. The win keeps them in the race for a place in the semifinals with a match left in hand against Kerala Blasters FC.

Published : Jan 15, 2024 18:15 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
During the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong.
During the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong. | Photo Credit: AIFF
infoIcon

During the Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match between NorthEast United and Shillong Lajong. | Photo Credit: AIFF

Nestor Albiach Roger scored twice in the second half to give NorthEast United FC its first win in the Kalinga Super Cup in the second round of the Group B encounter at the Kalinga Stadium on Monday.

The highlanders had to fight hard to get their first win in nine matches this season. The win keeps them in the race for a place in the semifinals with a match left in hand against Kerala Blasters FC.

NEUFC started positively as it stormed the Shillong Lajong defensive lines with attacks from the flanks. The first real chance of the match fell to Romain Philippoteaux, whose shot was blocked by the Shillong defence in the eighth minute. Shillong was looking to sit back and play on the counter in the early minutes of the game.

Also read | Hope I can come back to Liverpool one day and see its fans, says Minamino

The first goal of the match came in the 17th minute when Brazilian Douglas Rosa Tardin’s shot from just outside the box proved too challenging for NorthEast custodian Dipesh Chauhan, who struggled to deal with the bounce, resulting in the ball hitting the back of the net.

NorthEast dominated possession but failed to create a clear opportunity to equalise. Shillong Lajong came very close to doubling its lead when Daniel Goncalves hit the woodwork from a brilliant freekick in the 27th minute.

It took NorthEast United 44 minutes to muster up its first real chance at goal, but Parthib Sundar Gogoi failed to judge the run of the ball from a cross by Phillippoteaux and let the ball run out.

NEUFC stacked up efforts in the second half, piling up pressure on the Shillong defence. Dinesh’s attempt in the 51st minute was well saved by Neitho to keep Shillong’s lead intact. The pressure finally paid off when Nestor slotted home the equaliser in the 59th minute with an easy header from close range to level the scores.

The turning point of the match came in the 67th minute when Nickson was tripped inside the penalty box by Pursunep, resulting in the referee pointing to the spot to offer NorthEast a penalty. Nestor steeped forward and calmly put the ball in the back of the net to give NorthEast the lead and three points in the end.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kalinga Super Cup /

NorthEast United FC /

Shillong Lajong

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s gold rush continues in Jakarta as Yogesh wins double
    PTI
  2. Kalinga Super Cup: Nestor strikes twice as NorthEast United beats Shillong Lajong 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Osaka falls at first hurdle to Garcia on Grand Slam return
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hazarika scores ton as Assam draws against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kalinga Super Cup: Nestor strikes twice as NorthEast United beats Shillong Lajong 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  2. Turkey charges Israeli football player with inciting hatred for showing solidarity with Gaza hostages
    AP
  3. AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Hughton dodges blow from angry fan at team hotel
    Reuters
  4. AFC Asian Cup 2023: Mancini slams Saudi players who opted to leave squad
    Reuters
  5. Hope I can come back to Liverpool one day and see its fans, says Minamino
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s gold rush continues in Jakarta as Yogesh wins double
    PTI
  2. Kalinga Super Cup: Nestor strikes twice as NorthEast United beats Shillong Lajong 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. Australian Open 2024: Osaka falls at first hurdle to Garcia on Grand Slam return
    Reuters
  5. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Hazarika scores ton as Assam draws against Kerala
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment