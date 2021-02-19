Benzema adds to Real Madrid's growing injury list

Karim Benzema has joined Real Madrid's lengthy injury list with manager Zinedine Zidane confirming on Friday that the striker will miss Saturday's La Liga trip to Valladolid and is doubtful for their Champions League last-16 tie at Atalanta next week.

Benzema has netted 17 goals this season in all competitions for Real, who sit second in the table, six points behind leaders Atletico Madrid having played a game more.

ALSO READ | Sergio Aguero uncertain about future beyond this season

With local media reporting it as a possible ankle issue, Zidane was uncertain about how long the Frenchman will be out for as he missed Friday’s training session.

"Tomorrow he won't play. He's got something, a problem, that flared up yesterday (Thursday) and he won't take part tomorrow," Zidane told a news conference.

ALSO READ | The Milan Derby: Stakes highest since 2011 as Milan and Inter occupy top two positions

Benzema's absence means the Spanish champions are without nine first-teamers, including Captain Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard. Zidane was philosophical about the situation and called on his squad players to step up in their absence.

"Every time we get an injury it's a kick in the teeth. We know how good Karim is of course, but he's injured now. We need to focus on the players we have available for us,” said Zidane.