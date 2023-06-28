MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar July 8 Cover.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mbappe and other France footballers express criticism after police kills 17-year-old in Paris suburb

The death prompted nationwide concern and triggered unrest in multiple towns, involving 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight disturbances.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 17:11 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AP
Kylian Mbappe, who himself grew up in a Paris suburb expressed his condolences to the family and said that he felt hurt for the state of the country.
Kylian Mbappe, who himself grew up in a Paris suburb expressed his condolences to the family and said that he felt hurt for the state of the country. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Kylian Mbappe, who himself grew up in a Paris suburb expressed his condolences to the family and said that he felt hurt for the state of the country. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé and other prominent French footballers expressed their indignation after the death of a 17-year-old delivery driver shot and killed during a police check in a Paris suburb.

“I’m hurt for my France,” Mbappé, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Bondy, wrote Wednesday in a Twitter message accompanied by broken hearts emoticons. “Unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go to the family and loved ones of Naël, this little angel gone much too soon.”

The death prompted nationwide concern and triggered unrest in multiple towns. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said 31 people were arrested, 25 police officers injured and 40 cars burned in overnight disturbances.

The tensions focused around the suburban area of Nanterre, where lawyers say the teen, identified as Naël M., was killed Tuesday during a traffic check. The police officer suspected of firing on him was detained and faces potential manslaughter charges, according to the Nanterre prosecutor’s office.

Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police officers, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France’s government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of the delivery driver.

Flowers are attached to a pole where a young man was killed by a police officers, Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. France’s government announced heightened police presence around Paris and other big cities and called for calm after scattered violence erupted over the death of the delivery driver. | Photo Credit: AP

Mike Maignan, another French international player, tweeted about the sense of injustice he felt. “A bullet in the head...It’s always for the same people that being in the wrong leads to death,” he wrote.

Maignan’s France teammate Jules Koundé criticized the media coverage of the teenager’s death.

“As if this latest police blunder wasn’t enough, the 24-hour news channels are taking advantage of it by making a big fuss,” he wrote.

“The “journalists” ask “questions” with the sole aim of distorting the truth, criminalizing the victim and finding extenuating circumstances where none exist. An age-old method for masking the real problem. Why don’t we turn off the TV and find out what’s going on?”

Darmanin said 1,200 police were deployed overnight and 2,000 would be out in force Wednesday in the Paris region and around other big cities to “maintain order.”

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

Mike Maignan /

Jules Kounde /

Paris /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe and other France footballers express criticism after police kills 17-year-old in Paris suburb
    AP
  2. Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protestors briefly disrupt England vs Australia match
    AP
  3. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Khawaja, Warner raise 50-run stand for Australia vs England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future, says Magnus Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score, Day 1, quarterfinals: North 306/6 at stumps; Avesh strikes second to remove Mishra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mbappe and other France footballers express criticism after police kills 17-year-old in Paris suburb
    AP
  2. SAFF Championships 2023: India’s draw against Kuwait feels like a loss, says skipper Sunil Chhetri
    Aneesh Dey
  3. Lehmann most influential women’s player on Instagram ahead of World Cup
    Reuters
  4. SAFF Championship: India’s assistant coach Gawli slams referees after Stimac gets sent off again
    Aneesh Dey
  5. England captain Bright expects to be fit for FIFA Women’s World Cup
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mbappe and other France footballers express criticism after police kills 17-year-old in Paris suburb
    AP
  2. Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protestors briefly disrupt England vs Australia match
    AP
  3. ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Khawaja, Warner raise 50-run stand for Australia vs England
    Team Sportstar
  4. Global Chess League’s format is really good, we’re seeing the future, says Magnus Carlsen
    Team Sportstar
  5. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score, Day 1, quarterfinals: North 306/6 at stumps; Avesh strikes second to remove Mishra
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment