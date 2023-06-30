MagazineBuy Print

La Liga: Barcelona terminates contract of FIFA World Cup winner Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona has terminated the contract of France defender Samuel Umtiti three years before it was supposed to end, the La Liga side confirmed on Friday.

Published : Jun 30, 2023 23:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The centre-back had arrived at Camp Nou in 2016 from Olympique Lyon and had created a formidable back line with Gerard Pique.
“FC Barcelona and defender Samuel Umtiti have reached an agreement to release the player from the contract binding him to the club until the end of the 2025/26 season. FC Barcelona wishes to express its gratitude to Umtiti and wishes him every fortune and success in the future,” the club said in an official statement.

The centre-back had arrived at Camp Nou in 2016 from Olympique Lyon and had created a formidable back line with Gerard Pique. However, after becoming winning the FIFA World Cup in 2018, he became more injury-prone and fell in the pecking order.

Last season, he was loaned out to Serie A side Lecce, where he featured 25 times for the club. Umtiti played 133 times for Barcelona, winning three Copa del Rey trophies, two LaLiga titles and two domestic super cups.

“With two league titles and three cups, Samuel Umtiti is now severing ties completely with Barça, but will be taking away memories as fond as those that the club will have of him,” Barcelona said.

More to follow.

