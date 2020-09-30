La Liga: Getafe grabs top spot in Liga after Angel strikes twice against Betis

Getafe jumped to the top of La Liga on Tuesday night with a 3-0 victory at home to Betis, dislodging Valencia who had moved into first earlier in the evening.

Both Getafe and Valencia have seven points after the opening games in the fourth round of the Liga season.

Getafe had only scored once in its opening two games but struck three times in the first half against Betis, who started the day as the league leader.

Angel Rodriguez put the visitor ahead with an overhead kick after 13 minutes.

Marc Cucurella added a second in the 39th minute and two minutes later Angel added a third with a cross shot.

Betis ended the match with 10 men after Aissa Mandi received a second yellow card in the 83rd minute.

Gomez provides Valencia late finish

In the earlier match, Valencia won 1-0 at Real Sociedad in a match the home team dominated.

Real Sociedad could have topped the table with a victory and dominated play but was frustrated by an impressive display from the visiting goalkeeper Jaume Domenech.

The host lost its fluency after changing four attacking players in a mass switch in the 67th minute.

Maxi Gomez finished off a rare Valencia counter-attack to score the winning goal from close range after 75 minutes.

“They had one chance and they won, while we did things right, playing football, but we didn't succeed,” said Real Sociedad coach, Imanol Alguacil.

Two teams playing on Wednesday, including Real Madrid who welcomes Valladolid, can also reach seven. Celta Vigo, who ends the midweek fixtures at home to Barcelona on Thursday, can reach eight points.