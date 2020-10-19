La Liga: Sociedad goes top after win over Betis

Real Sociedad beat Real Betis 3-0 away to go top of La Liga on Sunday, winning a fiery encounter marked by three VAR interventions which went its away.

Cristian Portu put Sociedad ahead shortly before halftime and Betis thought it had levelled early in the second period through Antonio Sanabria but the goal was ruled out for a marginal offside following a video review.

Sanabria was then denied a penalty following another VAR review after grappling with Sociedad's Robin Le Normand in the area and having his shirt torn by the French defender.

Betis's disbelief deepened when Sociedad were awarded a penalty for a challenge by Marc Bartra on Alexander Isak and Mikel Oyarzabal converted from the spot.

Adnan Januzaj put an extra shine on the win with a superb late strike into the roof of the net from a tight angle after latching on to a pass from Isak.

Sociedad leads the standings on 11 points after six games, level with second-placed Villarreal who beat Valencia 2-1 earlier on.

Real Madrid is third on 10 points after five games after its shock 1-0 home defeat to Cadiz on Saturday, while Barcelona is ninth after it was beaten 1-0 at Getafe.