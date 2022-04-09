Atletico title hopes hit by shock loss to Mallorca

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid suffered a shock 1-0 loss at Mallorca on Saturday to end its six-game winning streak in LaLiga.

Atletico is fourth in the standings on 57 points, level with Barcelona who has two games in hand, and three points behind second-placed Sevilla. Real Madrid, who hosts Getafe later on Saturday, lead the way on 69 points.

Coach Diego Simeone rested several players looking forward to its Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Manchester City and Atletico struggled to find its rhythm against fourth-bottom Mallorca who was on a run of seven consecutive league losses.

Mallorca's winner was scored in the 71st minute by Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi who converted a penalty after Atletico defender Reinildo Mandava fouled Pablo Maffeo.

It was a poor performance by the champion which managed only one shot on target in the match.

Battling against relegation, Mallorca started the match with a defensive mindset but with Atletico struggling to create much in the first half the home team went on the attack after the break.

It had the first scoring opportunity of the game in the first play of the second half, when Brian Olivan sent in a powerful shot which Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak dived to stop just inside his left post.

Mallorca had another great chance when Muriqi was inches away with a header from a free kick with only the goalkeeper in front of him.

Mallorca got its goal after Mandava's foul on Maffeo, Muriqi sending his spot-kick into the top corner of the net.

"We need to do more, we need to do better," Oblak told Movistar Plus.

"Yes, we were tired after last Tuesday's game at Manchester City when we didn't play a good game, it was a disappointing result, but there is no excuse.

"They are fighting for survival and came to the game with a purpose. We should have expected that and be up to our standards."