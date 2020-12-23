Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico sinks Sociedad to move clear at top of La Liga La Liga leader Atletico Madrid consolidated its title bid by beating third-placed Real Sociedad 2-0 away on Tuesday. Reuters 23 December, 2020 09:23 IST La Liga leader Atletico Madrid consolidated its title bid by beating third-placed Real Sociedad. - TWITTER| ATLETICO MADRID Reuters 23 December, 2020 09:23 IST La Liga leader Atletico Madrid consolidated its title bid by beating third-placed Real Sociedad 2-0 away on Tuesday thanks to second-half goals from Mario Hermoso and Marcos Llorente.The game failed to live up to its billing in a drab first half, but Atleti broke the deadlock early in the second when defender Hermoso headed home a free-kick from Yannick Carrasco. Messi surpasses Pele, leads Barca to victory at Valladolid The visitor added to its lead with a vicious strike from Llorente after a lay-off from Luis Suarez.Real Sociedad was boosted by the return of playmaker David Silva from injury but struggled to create much danger and did not manage a shot on target until Atletico keeper Jan Oblak tipped a Martin Merquelanz free-kick around the post late on. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos