Barcelona defender Araujo leaves hospital after concussion

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo has been discharged after a night in the hospital following a head injury sustained in a Spanish league game against Celta Vigo, the club said Wednesday.

Barcelona said tests conducted on the player following his concussion on Tuesday came back with satisfactory results and doctors allowed him to return home.

The Uruguay defender was taken off the field in an ambulance after collapsing at the Camp Nou. He and teammate Gavi Paez clashed heads while going for a ball in the 61st minute of Barcelona's 3-1 victory.

The 23-year-old Araujo seemed OK at first but went down to the ground after taking a few steps.

Barcelona and Celta players immediately called for medical assistance and turned him on his side. Araujo appeared to be unconscious for a few moments as doctors rushed in. He was treated for nearly eight minutes as doctors immobilized the defender before putting him in the ambulance.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said after the match that Araujo would stay at the hospital as a precaution.

“Thankfully, it was only a scare,” Xavi said.

Gavi also needed medical assistance but was able to continue playing.