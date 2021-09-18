Spanish roundup: Cadiz beats Celta for first La Liga win this season

Cadiz held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in La Liga on Friday.

Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitor the win.

Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute, but the host couldn't find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaidos Stadium.

Espino's goal came after Salvi Sanchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cadiz.

Cadiz had lost two games in a row after opening with consecutive draws.

It was the third consecutive loss for Celta, and fourth in its first five league matches. It was coming off a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. Celta's only draw was at Osasuna in the second round.

Real Madrid, Valencia and defending champion Atletico Madrid are tied at the top with 10 points each from four matches.