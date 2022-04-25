Football La-Liga La-Liga Barcelona's American defender Dest out with hamstring injury Dest injured his right hamstring in the first half of Barcelona's 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday. AP BARCELONA 25 April, 2022 21:43 IST Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest - Getty Images AP BARCELONA 25 April, 2022 21:43 IST Barcelona's American defender Sergino Dest has been sidelined because of a hamstring injury, the Spanish club said Monday.Dest injured his right hamstring in the first half of Barcelona's 1-0 home loss to Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league on Sunday.The club said tests confirmed the injury and it was unclear whether the 21-year-old right-back will be able to return before the end of the season.READ: AIFF rejects sexual harassment allegations against Kushal DasBarcelona has only five games left in the campaign. It sits second in the Spanish league, 15 points behind rival Real Madrid.Dest has lost his place as a starter after the arrival of veteran Brazilian right-back Dani Alves. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :