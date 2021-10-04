Real Madrid's Espanyol defeat was worst game of the season, says Ancelotti

Real Madrid's 2-1 LaLiga defeat at Espanyol on Sunday was the Spanish league leaders' worst game this season, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Real's stuttering form continued as it suffered a second consecutive loss in all competitions following Wednesday's Champions League defeat.

Ancelotti's side is now without a win in three games in all competitions but remains top of the LaLiga table on 17 points, ahead of city rivals Atletico Madrid on goal difference.

"We played badly today. We started the game with a plan for both defence and attack which was very well set out but we weren't able to keep calm and stick to it for long enough," said Ancelotti, who returned to Real for a second spell this season.

"I don't think our positioning on the pitch was good, either with and without the ball, and I have to be honest, I do think it's the worst game since I came back to the club as coach.

"It's very good to play right after losing a game but now it's tough because we have to reflect on this over the international break. I don't think it will affect our attitude. We will push forward."

Real next faces Athletic Bilbao at home on October 17.