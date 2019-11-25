Bale is committed to Real Madrid, insists Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has no doubt that Gareth Bale is committed to Real Madrid following the Wales star's controversial return to La Liga action on Saturday.

Bale was introduced as a second-half substitute in the 3-1 win over Real Sociedad and was greeted by a mixture of boos and applause from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

It marked Bale's first appearance for Madrid since October and came at the end of a week in which he celebrated Wales' Euro 2020 qualification behind a banner that read: "WALES. GOLF. MADRID…IN THAT ORDER".

The slogan originates from a chant by Wales supporters that pokes fun at perceptions of Bale among the Spanish press, which has accused the former Tottenham player of pushing Madrid down his list of priorities.

Courtois would not be drawn on whether he believes the reception that greeted Bale was harsh, but is confident the 30-year-old remains committed to playing for the Spanish giants.

Speaking at a media conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain, the Belgium international said: "You love your country and that comes before where you are playing, but he is involved every day and is a professional.

"He was very involved when he came on and generated a lot of danger. [Luka] Modric's goal came from a cross of his. If he wasn't committed, he wouldn't play like that.

"We are here to win games. What has happened, has happened. He gives everything in training and matches to help us win. The Bernabeu has its opinion and I am not in a position to comment on that."

Madrid suffered a humbling 3-0 defeat to PSG in its opening Group A game in September, but Courtois insists Los Blancos will not have revenge on its minds during Tuesday's fixture.

"I wouldn't say revenge," he added. "The match helped us to learn. We have improved a lot lately and we will see where we are. We have to be strong and not make mistakes. It will be a great game from the first second until the last."