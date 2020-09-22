La-Liga

Atletico's Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19

Jose Gimenez is currently isolating at home.   -  Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Tuesday.

The Spanish club's statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines.

Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Atletico, which finished third in the league last season, begins its new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday.

