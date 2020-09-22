Football La-Liga La-Liga Atletico's Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 Atletico Madrid, which finished third in the league last season, begins its new La Liga campaign at home to Granada on Sunday. Reuters 22 September, 2020 19:22 IST Jose Gimenez is currently isolating at home. - Getty Images Reuters 22 September, 2020 19:22 IST Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said on Tuesday. The Spanish club's statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities' guidelines.Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Atletico, which finished third in the league last season, begins its new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos