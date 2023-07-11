MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion

The visit of Barcelona is one of the most lucrative fixtures of the season for Getafe, but president Angel Torres said he was sad for the supporters.

Published : Jul 11, 2023 16:57 IST , Barcelona - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Representative Image: Getafe supporters invaded the pitch at the Madrid club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium after beating Tenerife to earn promotion to La Liga six years ago.
Representative Image: Getafe supporters invaded the pitch at the Madrid club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium after beating Tenerife to earn promotion to La Liga six years ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative Image: Getafe supporters invaded the pitch at the Madrid club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium after beating Tenerife to earn promotion to La Liga six years ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Getafe will face champions Barcelona without supporters at home in the first match of the new La Liga season after being punished for a pitch invasion in 2017.

Spain’s Supreme Court, the country’s highest judicial body, overturned a decision from the National Court to annul the sanction, in a document seen by AFP on Tuesday.

Getafe supporters invaded the pitch at the Madrid club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium after beating Tenerife to earn promotion to La Liga six years ago, provoking opposition supporters and forcing the match officials to run to their dressing room.

The visit of Barcelona is one of the most lucrative fixtures of the season for Getafe, but president Angel Torres said he was sad for the supporters.

“If what they want is to punish our fans, we will have no choice but to accept it,” Torres told AS on Monday. “I feel more sorry for our fans than for the club’s finances.”

WATCH: Suarez joins Villarreal on a three-year deal

Getafe hosts Barcelona on August 13, on the opening weekend of La Liga.

The Supreme Court decided Getafe was not being punished twice for the same incident after the Madrid government had fined the club. This dispute contributed to the long delay in fulfilling the sanction and was the reason the National Court decided to cancel it.

Espanyol was hit with a two-game stadium closure after their fans invaded the pitch and chased away Barcelona players in May.

The Catalan giant clinched the 2022-23 title against their city rivals and celebrated on the pitch, with Espanyol fans storming the field in anger.

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2023-24 /

Getafe /

Barcelona

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN (W) vs IND (W): India beats Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to clinch series
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek, Djokovic in quarterfinal action
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money explained: How much does the WWC 2023 winner get?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion
    AFP
  2. Who is Arda Guler, the latest Real Madrid signing dubbed as the Turkish Messi?
    Team Sportstar
  3. La Liga 2023-24: Barcelona kicks off title defence at Getafe
    AFP
  4. Joselu delighted at ‘dream’ return to Real Madrid
    AFP
  5. Real Madrid signs Jude Bellingham on six-year deal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. BAN (W) vs IND (W): India beats Bangladesh in 2nd T20I to clinch series
    Team Sportstar
  2. La Liga: Getafe must face Barca behind closed doors after 2017 pitch invasion
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, July 11
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2023, Day 9 Live Updates: Swiatek, Djokovic in quarterfinal action
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA Women’s World Cup prize money explained: How much does the WWC 2023 winner get?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment