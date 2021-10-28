Football La-Liga La-Liga La Liga denounces racist insults against Vinícius Junior La Liga denounces racist insults hurled by a Barcelona fan against Vinicius Junior during the “clasico” at Camp Nou on Sunday. AP MADRID 28 October, 2021 10:29 IST Vinicius Junior suffered racial abuse during the La Liga contest between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou. - REUTERS AP MADRID 28 October, 2021 10:29 IST The Spanish league on Wednesday denounced racist insults by a Barcelona fan against Real Madrid midfielder Vinícius Júnior during the “clásico” at the Camp Nou Stadium on Sunday.The league said it will take the case to Spanish authorities so they can pursue the necessary measures against the fan.It did not say when the incident took place during the match won 2-1 by Madrid. No other details were immediately provided. The 21-year-old Brazil international started and played most of the game.The league last year condemned racist insults by Espanyol fans against Athletic Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams. Read more stories on La-Liga. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :