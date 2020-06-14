LaLiga: Celta Vigo, Leganes stuck in relegation zone after defeats on return

Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros bundled in a late winner to give his side a 1-0 La Liga away win at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in an otherwise lacklustre contest on Saturday.

Both teams struggled to hit top gear at the Balaidos stadium following the long break due to the coronavirus pandemic, but substitute Trigueros' 91st minute strike sealed all three points and heaped more pressure on 17th-placed Celta.

Trigueros' effort took a deflection and looped into the net after Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco had denied substitute Carlos Bacca inside the penalty area and blocked Samuel Chukwueze's follow-up effort.

Colombian Bacca had narrowly failed to apply the finishing touch to a superb solo run into the box from the halfway line minutes earlier as the visitors pushed to break the deadlock.

Vicente Iborra had gone close to giving Villarreal the lead in the first half, but his shot from point blank range was saved by Blanco in the 17th minute.

Valladolid heaps pressure on Leganes

Leganes remains deep in relegation trouble after losing 2-1 at home to Real Valladolid on Saturday in its first La Liga game following a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The home side got off to a nightmare start when a catastrophic mix-up between defender Chidozie Awaziem and goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar allowed Turkish forward Enes Unal to pass the ball into an empty net in the second minute.

Valladolid looked in control for most of the game and doubled its lead when Ruben Alcaraz lashed high into the net in the 54th minute, although Leganes pulled a goal back in the 84th minute with a penalty from Oscar Rodriguez.

Leganes had a half-hearted appeal for a second spot kick late on for handball when a Valladolid defender chested a cross away, but with no home fans to cheer the team on, it mustered little else in the final stages of the game.

Leganes is 19th on 23 points after 28 games, level with bottom side Espanyol which beat Alaves 2-0 earlier on Saturday. Valladolid meanwhile moved up to 14th on 32, seven points clear of the relegation zone.