Ter Stegen 'very happy' at Barcelona despite halting contract talks

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen insisted he is "very happy" at the La Liga champion, despite putting contract negotiations on hold.

Ter Stegen's current deal expires at the end of the 2021-22 season and the Germany international has been linked with Bundesliga holder Bayern Munich amid doubts over Manuel Neuer's future in Bavaria.

Despite question marks over his own future, Ter Stegen said now is not the time to discuss a new contract due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have already had the first conversations," Ter Stegen said during an Instagram Live with former club Borussia Monchengladbach.

"But as I said, we have parked it. There are much more important things. I am very happy here and the sporting situation is good, the team is doing well. What more can I ask for?"

Ter Stegen joined Barca from Bundesliga outfit Monchengladbach in 2014. Since arriving at Camp Nou, the 28-year-old has won four La Liga titles and the Champions League among other honours.

Barca was two points clear of bitter rival Real Madrid through 27 matches when La Liga was suspended amid the COVID-19 crisis in March.