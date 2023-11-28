MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti backs rival Xavi to turn around Barcelona dip

Barca has struggled for form in recent weeks and sits fourth in La Liga after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Published : Nov 28, 2023 18:57 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti arrives at the stadium ahead of the match.
FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti arrives at the stadium ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Marcelo Del Pozo
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti arrives at the stadium ahead of the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters / Marcelo Del Pozo

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Tuesday backed his Barcelona counterpart Xavi Hernandez to turn things around after a difficult spell.

The Spanish champion has struggled for form in recent weeks and sits fourth in La Liga after a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

Barcelona faces a crucial Champions League group game against Porto later Tuesday, aiming to reach the knock-out rounds after two consecutive early eliminations.

Ancelotti said he had no advice to offer Xavi, whom he believes possesses the capability to get Madrid’s bitter rivals back on track.

“Xavi, like me, knows football very well, and there is criticism,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“Sometimes it can happen, but Xavi has the experience to manage all this.

“He knows the atmosphere (around Barca) and I think he has everything he needs to manage the situation.”

READ MORE: From the ISL to the Premier League, five talking points from the world of football (Nov 20-26)

Group H leader Barcelona can guarantee progress to the knock-out rounds with a win over Porto, which is second and level with it on nine points.

The Catalan club is still without first choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who missed the Rayo draw with back pain.

Real Madrid has already qualified for the last 16 and leads Group C by five points ahead of Napoli.

Ancelotti’s team hosts the Italian champion on Wednesday and a draw would guarantee them top spot.

Napoli replaced coach Rudi Garcia with Walter Mazzarri, who started his second stint at the club with a 2-1 win over Atalanta on Saturday.

“(Mazzarri) knows Italian football very well and he’s a good friend,” said Ancelotti, who coached Napoli himself between 2018-19.

“The change of coach gives them more motivation.”

