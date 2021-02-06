Football La-Liga La-Liga Real Madrid's Asllani bags ruthless three-minute hat-trick The 31-year-old had not scored a league goal since Dec. 13, but her quick-fire treble took her up to joint-third in the league's scoring charts. Reuters 06 February, 2021 21:55 IST Kosovare Asllani of Real Madrid Women celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the match between Real Madrid and Valencia. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 06 February, 2021 21:55 IST Real Madrid women's forward Kosovare Asllani scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes on Saturday, during a 3-1 win at home to Valencia.Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score her second before knocking in a cross from Marta Cardona in the 70th, taking a total of 155 seconds between her first and third goals. Arsenal suffers successive defeats, loses 0-1 to Aston Villa The 31-year-old had not scored a league goal since Dec. 13, but her quick-fire treble took her up to joint-third in the league's scoring charts on 12 goals, trailing Levante's Esther Gonzalez on 17 and Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala, who has 13. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos