Which teams can qualify for Champions League, Europa League and Conference League from La Liga?

La Liga or the Spanish League has seen three clubs dominate Champions League spots over the years – Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Real, the record 14-time Champions League winner and the defending champion continues to be in the race for the crown this season, too, set to face Manchester City in the semifinal.

Barcelona, however, got eliminated from the Champions League in the group stage and was knocked out of the Europa League by Manchester United. But the teams’ positions for the next season are well on course as all three teams may play the UCL next season.

Here is how the scenario looks for La Liga teams in the European competitions:

UEFA Champions League, Spots allocated:4, Teams in contention: 6

The top four teams of La Liga qualify for the Champions League and, with five games left, only six teams remain in contention for UCL.

Teams in contention:

Barcelona (82 points) ⦿ Atletico Madrid (69 points)

Real Madrid (68 points) ⦿ Real Sociedad (61 points)

Villarreal (54 points) ⦿ Real Betis (52 points)

UEFA Europa League, Spots allocated:2, Teams in contention: 7

The teams who finish at 5th and 6th in the league would qualify for the Europa League, the second tier of European football. The winner in the Europa League gets a spot in the Champions League, irrespective of where it finishes.

Two La Liga teams, Sevilla and Real Betis, remain in the UEL this season, playing their semifinals against Roma and Juventus, respectively.

Teams in contention from La Liga:

Villarreal (54 points) ⦿ Real Betis (52 points)

Girona (47 points) ⦿ Athletic Club (47 points)

Rayo Vallecano (46 points) ⦿ Osasuna (44 points)

UEFA Europa Conference League, Slots allocated: 1, Teams in contention: 10

Only one team from La Liga, the team that finishes seventh in the league, will qualify for the playoff stages of the Europa Conference League. With five games to go, that position is being eyed by almost all the mid-table teams.

Teams in contention from La Liga: