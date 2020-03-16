Football

Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far

With Serie A suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, we take a look at second placed Lazio's stellar league campaign so far.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 March, 2020 09:50 IST

Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
16 March, 2020 09:50 IST
The decline of La Liga in numbers
Data check: Lazio's Serie A season so far
ATK coach Antonio Lopez Habas (2nd R), Roy Krishna (L) greet Chennaiyin FC boss Owen Coyle (R) and Lucian Goian during a news conference ahead of the ISL final.
Watch ISL Final video preview: ATK vs Chennaiyin FC
Coronavirus has overshadowed our lives - Schalke coach Wagner
 More Videos
Klopp asks media to be 'respectful' to Adrian after mistake
La Liga games suspended after Madrid quarantine
Atletico Madrid delivers on another Anfield night of magic and memory
Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus six days before Juve is scheduled to play Lyon in the second leg of its Champions League last-16 tie.
Coronavirus: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tests positive for COVID-19
Champions League: Playing at Anfield with no fans would be unfair on Liverpool - Simeone
Guardiola would prefer not to play than play behind closed doors
Spurs can't compete with long injury list - Mourinho
Arteta will use Man City experience to outwit former mentor Guardiola