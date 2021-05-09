Teenager Matazo helps Monaco stay on Champions League track

Monaco stayed on track to secure a Champions League spot for next season when a first-half goal by Eliot Matazo earned a 1-0 win at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Matazo struck in the 20th minute for third-placed Monaco, which has 74 points and leads fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais by one point with two games remaining.

Monaco trails second-placed Paris St Germain, which travels to Stade Rennes later on Sunday, by one point with leader Lille on 79.

Belgian midfielder Matazo fired home after a quick one-two with Wissam Ben Yedder for his first goal in Ligue 1.