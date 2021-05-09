Football Football Teenager Matazo helps Monaco stay on Champions League track Monaco trails second-placed Paris St Germain, which travels to Stade Rennes later on Sunday, by one point with leader Lille on 79. Reuters PARIS 09 May, 2021 23:12 IST Matazo fired home after a quick one-two with Wissam Ben Yedder for his first goal in Ligue 1. - REUTERS Reuters PARIS 09 May, 2021 23:12 IST Monaco stayed on track to secure a Champions League spot for next season when a first-half goal by Eliot Matazo earned a 1-0 win at Stade de Reims in Ligue 1 on Sunday.The 19-year-old Matazo struck in the 20th minute for third-placed Monaco, which has 74 points and leads fourth-placed Olympique Lyonnais by one point with two games remaining.READ|Chelsea beats Reading to clinch Women's Super League title on final dayMonaco trails second-placed Paris St Germain, which travels to Stade Rennes later on Sunday, by one point with leader Lille on 79.Belgian midfielder Matazo fired home after a quick one-two with Wissam Ben Yedder for his first goal in Ligue 1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.