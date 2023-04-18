Football

Manchester United boss Skinner criticises ticket allocation for women’s FA Cup final

Manchester United and and Chelsea have been allotted only 8,000 tickets each from the total of 65,000 put for sale.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 18 April, 2023 21:31 IST
Manchester United manager Marc Skinner applauds fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Clifton

The ticket allocation for next month’s Women’s FA Cup final at Wembley is crazy, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said, as his side and opponents Chelsea received no more than 8,000 tickets each.

United, which made the final of a major tournament for the first time, will meet defending champion Chelsea on May 14 in a game that is set to break the domestic attendance record after last year’s final was played in front of 49,094 fans.

The Football Association announced that 65,000 tickets were issued for the showpiece event, with neutral area tickets now sold out. Tickets allocated to both clubs go on sale this week.

“I don’t know how many it is in the men’s game, but to give clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United 8,000 tickets to sell, it’s just crazy in my opinion,” Skinner told reporters.

“I don’t know how it works in all honesty, I haven’t really looked into it but to give two massive clubs 8,000 tickets is, as I say, crazy – that is as simple as I can put it.”

United said it received an initial allocation of 8,000 tickets on the east side of the stadium while Chelsea said it had received 7,530 tickets.

In contrast, Liverpool and Chelsea were both allocated 30,500 tickets each for last year’s men’s FA Cup final at the same venue.

