Rashford set to return this season in boost for Man United

Marcus Rashford is expected to make his return from a back injury late this season in a boost for Manchester United, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rashford, who has scored 19 goals this season, has been sidelined since mid-January due to the injury.

But amid fears the forward would miss the rest of the campaign, Solskjaer revealed the 22-year-old England international was likely to return late in 2019-20. "The scan came back quite positive," he told UK newspapers.

"But we will give him the time he needs. He's desperate to come back, of course, but it'll be another couple of months before we see him, probably. We can't rush it, but when he is fit he will be stronger for it so when he comes back it's going to be a big boost for us."

While United is fifth in the Premier League ahead of visiting Everton on Sunday, it is in the FA Cup fifth round and Europa League last 16. Solskjaer said Rashford was eager to return as United chases some silverware this season.

"He's around the place, in the dressing room before games, at half-time. He wants the boys to do well so he can come back and play in the Europa League, the FA Cup final," he said. "He wants to be there when the business end comes."