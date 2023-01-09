Marseille signs Ukraine midfielder Malinovskyi from Atlanta

Marseille announced on Monday it has signed Ukrainian attacking midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi from Atalanta on loan with an option to buy.

The Ligue 1 club attempted to sign the player in the summer, but the two clubs could not reach an agreement.

Marseille did not release any details of the terms of the loan, but French media reported that the club had agreed to buy the player for 10 million euros (10.22 million dollars) plus three million in possible bonuses after the season.

The 29-year-old former Genk and Atalanta player gives Marseille a stand in for Amine Harit, who suffered a season-ending knee injury before the World Cup.

In three and a half seasons with Atalanta, Malinovskyi played 143 games, scored 30 goals and had 24 assists and was the best passer of Serie A in 2021. He had played 51 times for Ukraine.