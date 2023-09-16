MagazineBuy Print

Messi misses Miami’s Atlanta trip due to fatigue - reports

Messi had sat out Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz but watched his teammates from the bench.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 21:44 IST , MIAMI - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami controls the ball during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles FC at BMO Stadium on September 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Lionel Messi will skip Inter Miami’s game at Atalanta United on Saturday having not travelled with the team due to fatigue, according to media reports.

The Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium had been expected to attract a crowd of over 70,000.

Messi had sat out Argentina’s World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in La Paz but watched his teammates from the bench.

The forward had been substituted in the final minutes of the 1-0 win over Ecuador on September 7 after scoring the winner, but there have been no reports of an injury.

ALSO READ: Vlahovic strikes twice as Juventus humbles Lazio 3-1

He had played 11 games in 44 days for Miami before the international break.

Asked about Messi’s involvement in the game on Friday, Miami coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino said: “He is fine....obviously, we will be very cautious going forward with Leo because we have a lot of important games in a short span, and we don’t want Leo or any other player to get injured.”

Atlanta plays on an artificial surface, but Messi had previously said that he did not consider such fields to be a problem for him, and the source confirmed that had not been a factor in the decision.

Miami, who are attempting to rise from their pre-Messi position at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, into the playoff spots, have another game on Wednesday at home to Toronto FC.

