Manchester City storms back to beat West Ham 3-1

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken it to the summit, but City stormed back in the second half of a pulsating game to secure the three points.

Published : Sep 16, 2023 21:42 IST , LONDON

Reuters
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates with Erling Haaland as their side beat West Ham 3-1.
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates with Erling Haaland as their side beat West Ham 3-1. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva celebrates with Erling Haaland as their side beat West Ham 3-1. | Photo Credit: AP

Jeremy Doku, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland scored second-half goals as Manchester City fought back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday and move back top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers had taken it to the summit, but City stormed back in the second half of a pulsating game to secure the three points.

After soaking up enormous pressure, West Ham took the lead in the 36th minute when Vladimir Coufal chipped a cross to the far post and James Ward-Prowse produced a brilliant diving header.

Doku equalised 43 seconds into the second half, running menacingly at Coufal before firing home, and Silva and Haaland were on target in the 76th and 86th minutes to send City back top on 15 points, two ahead of Liverpool. 

Bundesliga: Hummels double gives Dortmund 4-2 win at Freiburg

Fulham wins 1-0 to deny Luton first Premier League point

Fulham denied Luton Town its first point in the Premier League when Carlos Vinicius came off the bench and scored a second-half winner in a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage.

Fulham dominated possession in the first half but the home side had little to show for it. It was Luton who came closest to opening the scoring when Jacob Brown saw his header come off the post while fellow striker Carlton Morris volleyed just wide.

With the home fans growing frustrated, Fulham boss Marco Silva threw on Vinicius just after the hour mark and the Brazilian forward made an instant impact when he pounced on a spill from goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski for a tap-in.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer found space for a free header in the final minute of injury time but failed to find the target as Fulham sealed the three points to move up to ninth in the standings. Luton is now bottom of the league.

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
