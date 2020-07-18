Football Football MLS delays launch of three expansion teams due to COVID-19 Charlotte, originally scheduled to begin playing in the MLS next season, will now make its debut in 2022 while St. Louis and Sacramento will begin in 2023 instead of 2022. Reuters 18 July, 2020 09:43 IST Representative Image: Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with three of its four new teams' inaugural seasons delayed by one year. - Getty Images Reuters 18 July, 2020 09:43 IST Major League Soccer has unveiled a revised expansion timeline with three of its four new teams' inaugural seasons delayed by one year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.Charlotte, originally scheduled to begin playing in the MLS next season, will now make its debut in 2022 while St. Louis and Sacramento will begin in 2023 instead of 2022.Austin, which announced its formation earlier than the other clubs, remains on schedule to debut in 2021.“We have always taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to our expansion planning and have delivered successful launches for every new club,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said on Friday.READ| MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test “It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve.“With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos