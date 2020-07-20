Football Football Monaco appoints Kovac as manager after sacking Moreno AS Monaco has roped in former Bayern Munich manager Niko Kovac on a three-year deal. Reuters 20 July, 2020 09:41 IST Niko Kovac joins Monaco after having led Bayern Munich to Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup success. - Getty Images Reuters 20 July, 2020 09:41 IST AS Monaco has appointed former Bayern Munich and Croatia boss Niko Kovac as its new manager on a three-year deal to replace Robert Moreno, the Ligue 1 team said.Moreno, who replaced Leonardo Jardim in December, was dismissed at the weekend. Monaco finished the season ninth and 28 points behind Paris St Germain, which was named champion when the season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.“AS Monaco are pleased to announce the arrival of Niko Kovac as head coach. The Croatian has signed on a three-year contract with an option to extend,” Monaco said in a statement.RELATED| Amiens and Toulouse relegated as FFF confirms 20-club Ligue 1 Kovac had joined Bayern in 2018 after a spell at Eintracht Frankfurt where he won the German Cup. He won the German Cup, Bundesliga and Super Cup with Bayern before leaving in November.“Niko is recognised for his work both for the national team and ... in club environments, in the development of young talent, the management of experienced players and the ability to achieve very good results. I'm convinced that his experience and personality will help us achieve our goals,” Monaco vice-president Oleg Petrov said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos