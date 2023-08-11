Italian champion Napoli has signed Sweden midfielder Jens Cajuste from Ligue 1 side Stade Reims, both clubs said on Thursday.
No financial details were given but Italian media reported that Napoli paid 12 million euros (13.19 million USD) for the 24-year-old.
Cajuste arrived at Reims in January 2022 following 3-1/2 years with Danish side Midtjylland, where he won the league title in 2020.
Cajuste made his Sweden debut in a 2-0 friendly defeat by Denmark in November 2020 and has 15 caps.
He was included in Sweden’s 26-man squad for Euro 2020, which was delayed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Latest on Sportstar
- Napoli signs Sweden midfielder Cajuste from Reims
- Premier League: How will Liverpool line up in the 2023-24 season?
- Brazilian defender Ibanez joins Al-Ahli from Roma
- Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury
- New signings to the fore: How will Manchester United lineup in Premier League 2023-24?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE