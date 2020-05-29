Football Football Netherlands coach Koeman had cardiologist appointment postponed before suffering heart problem The 57-year-old coach, who has also managed Premier League clubs Southampton and Everton, underwent a successful "heart catheterization". AFP The Hague 29 May, 2020 16:55 IST Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman - Getty Images AFP The Hague 29 May, 2020 16:55 IST Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman on Friday said that he “was lucky” after suffering a heart problem just a few weeks after his appointment with a cardiologist was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The 57-year-old underwent a “cardiac catheterisation” procedure at a hospital in Amsterdam in early May after feeling unwell following a bike ride.“My appointment was postponed because of the coronavirus. Now I wonder how many people are no longer alive because such an appointment was postponed,” Koeman said on Dutch television.READ| Koeman grateful for support after leaving hospital “In intensive care, everything was focused on the coronavirus.“In my family, there have often been heart problems. This is why I made an appointment for March 19. It was cancelled.”The former Southampton and Everton manager said he was always conscious and recovered quickly.READ| Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman undergoes heart surgery “I had chest pain, I turned white and started to sweat. I thought: 'This is not good',” he said.“I went back to the cardiologist and everything is fine. I realise that I was lucky.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos