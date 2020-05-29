Netherlands coach Koeman had cardiologist appointment postponed before suffering heart problem

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman on Friday said that he “was lucky” after suffering a heart problem just a few weeks after his appointment with a cardiologist was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 57-year-old underwent a “cardiac catheterisation” procedure at a hospital in Amsterdam in early May after feeling unwell following a bike ride.

“My appointment was postponed because of the coronavirus. Now I wonder how many people are no longer alive because such an appointment was postponed,” Koeman said on Dutch television.

“In intensive care, everything was focused on the coronavirus.

“In my family, there have often been heart problems. This is why I made an appointment for March 19. It was cancelled.”

The former Southampton and Everton manager said he was always conscious and recovered quickly.

“I had chest pain, I turned white and started to sweat. I thought: 'This is not good',” he said.

“I went back to the cardiologist and everything is fine. I realise that I was lucky.”