Netherlands’ Daley Blind announces international retirement

The 34-year-old was part of the Dutch squad that reached the semifinals of the World Cup in 2014 and the quarterfinals in 2022, losing to Argentina both times.

Published : Aug 14, 2024 19:25 IST , The Hague - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands’ defender Daley Blind played 108 international matches.
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' defender Daley Blind played 108 international matches. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Netherlands’ defender Daley Blind played 108 international matches. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Manchester United and Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind announced his retirement from international football on Wednesday after 108 caps for the Netherlands, making way for a “talented new generation.”

“A talented new generation is coming up and after a good chat with the national manager, it is time to fully focus on my club and my family,” Blind said in a message on X.

“It was an honour to wear the Oranje shirt 108 times, for me that is the greatest thing a player can achieve: representing your country,” added the defender.

Also read | Real Madrid’s Camavinga ruled out for weeks with knee sprain

Blind came through the Ajax youth system, eventually breaking through into the first team and won four straight Eredivisie titles with the Amsterdam-based giants of Dutch football.

In 2014, he transferred to Manchester United for £14 million ($23 million, 17.7 million euros at the time) during the reign of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal.

His stint at United brought success in the FA Cup and the Europa League but he went back to Ajax in 2018 for another spell that saw the club win three Eredivisie trophies.

In January 2023, he signed for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, helping it to the German titles, before moving to Girona in the Spanish La Liga.

In 2019, Blind was diagnosed with an inflammation of the muscles around his heart after suffering dizziness during a Champions League match.

He had a heart defibrillator fitted, allowing him to continue his career.

“For 11 years I have done everything I could to keep wearing that beautiful Oranje shirt. It has given me so much, so many beautiful moments. I cherish them,” he wrote.

He made his debut in 2013 in a friendly against Italy. His last appearance for the Dutch side was as a substitute against Romania at Euro 2024.

