MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Netherlands vs Turkiye LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch NED v TUR; Match preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Netherlands and Turkiye at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 08:16 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Netherlands players celebrate.
Netherlands players celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Netherlands players celebrate. | Photo Credit: AFP

PREVIEW

A routine 3-0 win for Netherlands over Romania at Euro 2024 was overshadowed hours later by a tenacious Turkish victory over Austria to set up an enthralling quarterfinal in Berlin on Saturday.

READ FULL PREVIEW | Netherlands faces tough test against fired-up Turkey

With the Dutch dominating possession against Romania and Turkey happy to let Austria have the ball and hit it on the counter, Berlin’s Olympiastadion is likely to see more of the same, with plenty of young talent on display.

Turkey’s Arda Guler has played with a maturity far beyond his 19 years, displaying calm and skill as he acts as an outlet for his side’s counters and he provided an assist for the second goal against Austria.

Dutch winger Xavi Simons had a similar effect for his side, creating the opener for Cody Gakpo against the Romanians from his position on the right wing.

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Netherlands vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match kick off?
The Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Netherlands vs Turkiye will kick off at 12:30 PM IST, on Sunday, July 7 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Netherlands vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between Netherlands vs Turkiye will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to livestream the Netherlands vs Turkiye Euro 2024 round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Oluwaseyi tries to chip the goalie but finds the top net
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Kroos leaves the stage after returning to restore Germany’s pride in world football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Whose jersey did Shaffelburg hold up after scoring against Venezuela in the quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Netherlands vs Turkiye LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: When, where to watch NED v TUR; Match preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Kroos leaves the stage after returning to restore Germany’s pride in world football
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Whose jersey did Shaffelburg hold up after scoring against Venezuela in the quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Netherlands vs Turkey, quarterfinal; Predicted lineups for NED V TUR, will Gakpo and Guler start?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Oluwaseyi tries to chip the goalie but finds the top net
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wimbledon 2024: Sinner flattens Kecmanovic to reach fourth round
    Reuters
  2. Venezuela vs Canada LIVE score, VEN 1-1 CAN, Copa America 2024: Oluwaseyi tries to chip the goalie but finds the top net
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: On fire Raducanu beats Sakkari to reach last 16
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Kroos leaves the stage after returning to restore Germany’s pride in world football
    Team Sportstar
  5. Copa America 2024: Whose jersey did Shaffelburg hold up after scoring against Venezuela in the quarterfinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment