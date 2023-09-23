Nice snatches last-gasp win over Monaco to top Ligue 1 standings

Jeremie Boga’s last-gasp goal salvaged a 1-0 win for Nice at AS Monaco inching past it to the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Nice moved up to 12 points, one ahead of Monaco. Stade Brestois, on 10 points, could top the standings on Saturday if it beats Olympique Lyonnais.

Ivorian Boga secured the win for Nice in the 90th minute after passing several defenders before firing in a low shot to beat keeper Philipp Kohn.

ALSO READ: CHENNAIYIN FC ANNOUNCES ISL SQUAD

The host had squandered the golden chance to take an early lead when Nice’s goalkeeper Marcin Bulka saved Folarin Balogun’s poor penalty shot in the 11th minute.

The Principality side failed to capitalise on another huge scoring opportunity as Balogun chalked up a night to forget by missing his second penalty-kick of the match after 55 minutes.

Monaco hosts Olympique de Marseille and Nice takes on Stade Brestois next week.